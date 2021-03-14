Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.81 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 140.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

