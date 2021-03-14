Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCBFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, March 1st. AlphaValue upgraded Standard Chartered to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

