Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCBFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, March 1st. AlphaValue upgraded Standard Chartered to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

