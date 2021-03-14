Stan Pavlovsky Sells 4,037 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $356,830.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,314.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Shutterstock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $22,425,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

