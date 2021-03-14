STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of STAG opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.