STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of STAG opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

