Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Update

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SBLUY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SBLUY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. 792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Stabilus has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

