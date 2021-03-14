Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases 3,649,669 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 364.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for approximately 18.1% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $245,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $2,298,524 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,472. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

