Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $23.28 Million in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 712,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,279,000. Viasat accounts for approximately 1.7% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Viasat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Viasat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $55.29. 4,915,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,764.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

