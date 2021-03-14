Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,450,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CONXU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CONXU traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 15,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,633. CONX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

