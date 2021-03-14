Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Sells $2,369,000.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 516,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $407.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after buying an additional 49,680 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

