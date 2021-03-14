Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Sells $2,369,000.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 516,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $407.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.11.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.
Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.