Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $40.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.05.

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.40. 4,198,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,713. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

