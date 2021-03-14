Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.63). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.05.

SPR stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,198,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,713. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

