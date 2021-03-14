SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,048 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.