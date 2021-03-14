SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after buying an additional 546,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,793,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWI opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

