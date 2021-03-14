SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3,670.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

