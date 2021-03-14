Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Update

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the February 11th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SKPGF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKPGF. Raymond James raised Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spark Power Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

