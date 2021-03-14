South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) & EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Financial Comparison

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EMX Royalty and South32, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A South32 2 1 5 0 2.38

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South32 has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and South32’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $3.83 million 72.08 -$10.41 million N/A N/A South32 $6.08 billion 1.72 -$65.00 million $0.20 54.65

EMX Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South32.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and South32’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70% South32 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

South32 beats EMX Royalty on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. South32 Limited has a strategic alliance agreement with AusQuest Limited to target gold-copper project. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

