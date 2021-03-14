Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.55% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,400 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $48,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,410.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $53,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,937 shares of company stock worth $136,956. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

