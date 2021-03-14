Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

SONO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.56. 1,442,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,751,000 after buying an additional 318,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonos by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,752,000 after buying an additional 158,389 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 4,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after buying an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

