Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SLRK remained flat at $$12.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Solera National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

