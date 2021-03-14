Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SLRK remained flat at $$12.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Solera National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

