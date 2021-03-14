SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 790,300 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the February 11th total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of SoftBank Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,353. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

