Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 737,749 shares of company stock valued at $163,442,016. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5,567.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,761,000 after buying an additional 272,933 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

