Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

SNMRF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snam from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snam from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Snam has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

