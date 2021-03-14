Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock worth $410,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $39,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

