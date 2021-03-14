SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SMC from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of SMCAY stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

