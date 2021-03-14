SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.05

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.05 and last traded at $76.32, with a volume of 615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.44.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $7,311,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 872.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 72,899 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

