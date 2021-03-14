Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,900 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,116,000 after purchasing an additional 387,785 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 247,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 301,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 300,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of SYNH opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.