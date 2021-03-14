Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -97.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

