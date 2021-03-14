Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.33 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 52.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

