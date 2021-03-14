Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 63,900 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 215.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discovery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,653,000 after acquiring an additional 334,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Discovery by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after acquiring an additional 684,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $215,568.36. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730 in the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

DISCA stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.