Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,432 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

