Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,206,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

SPG traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $117.85. 2,619,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,794. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.05. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

