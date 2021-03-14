SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the February 11th total of 47,900 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 405,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 440,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,847.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Weber Alan W owned about 0.22% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

