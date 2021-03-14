Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Shares of SAMG opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. Analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

