Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Signet has risen in the past three months, the stock is likely to come under pressure due to softness in brick-and-mortar store fleet. Same store sales for the company’s physical stores fell 4.1% during the holiday season. In North America, traditional mall same store sales were slightly negative during the festive season. Moreover, in the international region, same store sales fell due to UK governmental lockdown. Management expects the pandemic to continue hurting traditional in-store shopping behavior. Apart from these, management expects store labor costs expenses to increase in the fourth quarter, due to extended holiday shopping hours and increased concierge stations. This is likely to put pressure on margins. Nevertheless, the company, as part of its transformation strategies, is emphasizing on boosting online services.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.83.

NYSE SIG opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $19,969,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 428,583 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

