Signaturefd LLC Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,335,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,489 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,691.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,838,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 66,442 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $56.40.

