Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,444 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 184.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 90,504 shares during the period.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE TME opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.