Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

