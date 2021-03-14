Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.10.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $206.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.49.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

