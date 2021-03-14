Signaturefd LLC Invests $43,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of BBBY opened at $30.16 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

