Signaturefd LLC Buys 532 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,161,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after buying an additional 316,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after buying an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $74.34.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

In other news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,201 shares of company stock valued at $299,994. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.