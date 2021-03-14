Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.67% of Sierra Wireless worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWIR. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

SWIR stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $628.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.