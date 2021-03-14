Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. Sientra updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $363.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sientra stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Sientra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

