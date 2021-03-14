Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the February 11th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SMMNY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 22,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,507. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
