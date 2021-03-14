Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the February 11th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SMMNY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 22,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,507. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMMNY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.