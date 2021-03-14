SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $31.39 on Friday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $33.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $94,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,921 shares of company stock worth $2,592,536 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 421,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SI-BONE by 32.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 140,677 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $2,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $417,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

