Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 183.0% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SSSAF remained flat at $$47.50 during trading hours on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.