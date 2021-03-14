Short Interest in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Drops By 72.6%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the February 11th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VJET opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.46. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on voxeljet in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

