Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declines By 41.1%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 11th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NCV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 258,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,744. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

