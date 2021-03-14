Short Interest in Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Rises By 118.3%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the February 11th total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,863.0 days.

VARGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Varta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Varta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Varta alerts:

VARGF opened at $146.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.23. Varta has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $146.34.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.