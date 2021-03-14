Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Decreases By 42.5%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the February 11th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNVC opened at $0.12 on Friday. Univec has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Univec

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

