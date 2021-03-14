Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Expands By 59.1%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the February 11th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $96.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.